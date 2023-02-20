Mon (Nagaland): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be kick-starting his campaign for the Nagaland assembly polls on Monday, with a public meeting here in the eastern part of the state, a BJP leader said.
“Amit Shah ji will be coming to Mon tomorrow and participate in the rally around 3.30 pm,” BJP candidate from the constituency, Cheong Konyak, said.
“We are expecting a crowd in excess of 10,000,” he said.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
Konyak also said Shah is scheduled to meet leaders of civil society organisations on Tuesday, besides members of organisations demanding a separate Eastern Nagaland’.
The 60-member Nagaland Assembly will go to polls on February 27, while the counting of votes will be taken up on March 2.
Also read | Joshimath 2.0? Nagaland’s Noklak town is sinking; will the govt help?
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- India, US making fresh efforts for practical cooperation in civil nuclear energy sector
- President Murmu, PM wish people of Arunachal, Mizoram on statehood day
- Meghalaya 2023: 50% of candidates contesting polls are crorepatis
- Amit Shah to visit poll-bound Nagaland, address rally in Mon
- How 29 threatened species came back from the brink in Australia
- Antarctic sea-ice cover hits record low for second year in a row: Study