Kohima: The Sunbird Trust, an NGO, in partnership with Assam Rifles distributed 123 mattresses sponsored by Kurl-On limited at Eden Garden Children’s Home, Khuzama in Kohima district.

The distribution programme began with a welcome note by Fr. Rajesh SJ, in-charge of Eden Garden Children’s Home, who praised Kurl-On Limited, Assam Rifles and Sunbird Trust for their continuous support for the welfare of the children.

Michelle Markos, People & Partnerships Lead at Sunbird Trust, thanked the home for their work in reaching out to the children who are in need.

She also expressed her gratitude to the Assam Rifles for providing all the assistance to reach the materials to the children and how the motto “Friends of the hill people” is really lived by them through their service across the region.

A note from Sunbird Trust informed that it was through the recommendation of the Assam Rifles that the Trust connected with the home. She extended her gratitude to Kurl-On Limited for providing the mattresses and for being a big donor, and partner to the Trust in reaching out to the needy by supporting them with blankets, bedsheets, pillows, mattresses and so on.

She also hoped the children would have bright futures and encouraged them to work hard in their lives.

During the programme, student leaders were also felicitated by Lt. Col. Imli Jamir of 1st Assan Rifles. On the occasion, students presented musical performances. The Assam Rifles also donated ration and stationery items for the children of the home.

Sunbird Trust is a non-religious and non- sectarian, not for profit organisation working across the remotest and neediest regions of North East India. Peace through education and development has been the focus of Sunbird’s activities.

Sunbird Trust has sponsored over 7,000 students from across North East India, including a large number of students from Nagaland. The trust, it informed, is building 10 schools and hostels across 6 northeastern states.

