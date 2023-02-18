Kohima: Narendra B Verma, National General Secretary, and in charge of northeastern states Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) arrived at Wokha on Friday to check their preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also released its party manifesto at the Hammock Resort Wokha, followed by a press conference.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Verma expressed satisfaction with the preparedness and the prospect of NCP candidates winning in the forthcoming Nagaland Assembly election in general and 38 Wokha Assembly Constituency in particular.

He urged the party supporters to participate in the coalition government in Nagaland after March 2. He also assured the party supporters to award good portfolio/responsibility to YM Humtsoe of 38 Wokha AC if elected to the 14th NLA.

NCP candidate YM Humtsoe and a host of NCP Nagaland Unit Office Bearers also spoke during the program.

Verma shall visit 12 assembly constituencies where NCP candidates will be contesting the upcoming 14th NLA elections on February 27, 2023 for the 60 NLA seats.

Also Read | BJP’s manifesto on development of Eastern Nagaland ‘copy-pasted’: Cong

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









