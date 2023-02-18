Kohima: Narendra B Verma, National General Secretary, and in charge of northeastern states Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) arrived at Wokha on Friday to check their preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections.
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also released its party manifesto at the Hammock Resort Wokha, followed by a press conference.
Verma expressed satisfaction with the preparedness and the prospect of NCP candidates winning in the forthcoming Nagaland Assembly election in general and 38 Wokha Assembly Constituency in particular.
He urged the party supporters to participate in the coalition government in Nagaland after March 2. He also assured the party supporters to award good portfolio/responsibility to YM Humtsoe of 38 Wokha AC if elected to the 14th NLA.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
NCP candidate YM Humtsoe and a host of NCP Nagaland Unit Office Bearers also spoke during the program.
Verma shall visit 12 assembly constituencies where NCP candidates will be contesting the upcoming 14th NLA elections on February 27, 2023 for the 60 NLA seats.
Also Read | BJP’s manifesto on development of Eastern Nagaland ‘copy-pasted’: Cong
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Music, dance festival celebrates culture of Northeast India
- Assam: Sonowal visits Jorhat bazaar, says govt to rehabilitate traders
- Nagaland 2023: NCP releases party manifesto in Wokha
- Joshimath 2.0? Nagaland’s Noklak town is sinking; will the govt help?
- Mizoram: Over 1 lakh BPL families get free ration under NFSA
- Assam: Can’t allow govt to run away from responsibility, says Cong on Adani row