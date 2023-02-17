Kohima: A farewell event was organized at the Raj Bhavan in Kohima for the outgoing Governor of Nagaland Prof. Jagdish Mukhi on Friday.

The ceremony, held at Imkongliba Ao Hall, was attended by former Chief Minister of Nagaland SC Jamir, Chief Secretary J. Alam, and senior government officials, among others.

Mukhi, who was appointed as Governor of Nagaland on September 17, 2021, thanked the people of the state for the respect, affection and support given to him during his stay.

He greeted La Ganesan, the new Governor of Nagaland, who, he said, will lead the state through professionalism, independence and strength that the state requires.

Mukhi said that he was inspired and energised by his interactions with citizens during his visits across the state and that he received full cooperation, support and blessings from all sections of society.

Stating that corruption is the enemy of development and good governance, he urged both the government and the people to come together to achieve this national objective.

Commissioner of Nagaland, T Mhabemo Yanthan, shared that Mukhi has been a big encouragement to every sector, particularly defence personnel manning the international border. Mukhi, he said, has been a strong advocate of self-reliance in agriculture, women empowerment, youth entrepreneurship and connectivity.

He lauded the Governor for promptly closing down the illegal check gates run by unauthorised elements immediately after assuming office, which he said has helped in reducing burdens faced by the business community.

Chief Secretary J. Alam, said that despite the brief tenure, Mukhi has made a positive impact on many key aspects of the governance of the state, and his experience and knowledge of finance were instrumental in guiding the affairs of the state towards greater efficiency and effectiveness.

The Chief Secretary credited the Governor for accelerating the pace of infrastructure projects, particularly the 4-lane Dimapur to Kohima road project, which was regularly reviewed.

The outgoing Governor was accorded the Rashtriya Salute by the Nagaland Police contingents at Assam Rifles Helipad, Kohima, before his departure to Assam.

The President of India has appointed Manipur Governor La Ganesan as the next Governor of the poll-bound state of Nagaland.

