Kohima: 22-year-old Ezhotuo Keyho, one of the top five finalists of Miss Nagaland 2021, has been selected to represent the state at Femina Miss India 2023 contest.
The Beauty and Aesthetic of Nagaland (BASN), on Friday, officially handed over the certificate of Femina Miss India Nagaland 2023 to Keyho.
Keyho was selected from among 11 participants who auditioned for the contest. The BA second-year student of St. Joseph’s College, Jakhama would be representing Nagaland in the prestigious beauty pageant contest which is scheduled to be held in Manipur later this year.
Keyho also holds the title of Miss Beautiful Smile (subtitle in Miss Nagaland 2021), and Miss Phek 2021.
She is the daughter of Sivilie Keyho and Neikhropeu Keyho from the Chakhesang Naga tribe.
