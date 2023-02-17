Kohima: Four new mobile Integrated Counselling & Testing Centres (ICTC) for HIV/AIDS were flagged off by commissioner, Food Safety, Department of Health & Family Welfare, Y Kikheto Sema, IAS, at the Health & Family welfare directorate, on Thursday.

Nagaland has the second highest HIV/AIDS prevalence in the country, at an alarming rate of 1.36% against the national average of 0.21%, second only to Mizoram at 2.70%.

He pointed out that people should know the situation, responsibilities and accordingly create awareness in the minds of the people.

Appealing for collective efforts towards, Sema said the department or the government alone cannot do it and needs the support of the people.

As per data, Dimapur has the highest HIV/AIDS prevalence at 2.20%, while Tuensang and Noklak together come second with 2.14% prevalence and Kohima was third with 1.28%.

Sema urged for the dire need to create awareness in the minds of the people in this regard. And of all the seasons, he said, election season is very important since this was the time when many young people get busy and also become vulnerable.

While thanking the Centre for providing financial assistance in procuring the 10 mobile ICTCs 13 years back, Sema pointed out that it was now time to replace those vehicles.

Three of the four new vehicles will be replacements in Mon, Tuensang and Longleng while the fourth would be for Noklak.

Meanwhile, in two separate notifications, the commissioner has cautioned against sale and supply of unsafe food products in the State under section 25, sub-section (I) (i) (ii) (iii) of Food Safety and Standards Act’ 2006.

Under the section, no person shall import into India any unsafe and misbranded or sub-standard food or food containing extraneous matter; any article of food for the import of which a license is required under any Act or any rule or regulations, except in accordance with the condition of the license and or; any article of food in contravention of any other provision of this Act or any rule or regulation made thereunder or any other Act.

The notice said despite the government’s standing prohibition notification on illegal import of misbranded, sub-standard and expired food item for sale, distribution etc. more and more food products were being smuggled or illegally entering into Nagaland in violation of Food Safety and Standards Act’ 2006 Rules and Regulation 2011 and had flooded every nook and corner of the state.

In exercise of the power conferred under section 30(2) (a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act’ 2006, the commissioner prohibited the illegal import of food products, for sale, exhibit for sale, stored for sale or distribution of any form of adulterated, misbranded, sub-standard food products imported from foreign countries and states with immediate effect.

It also warned Food Business Operators to desist from such illegal food business. Non-compliance to this notification would be an offence punishable with penalty under section 51, 52 and 59 of the said Act.

The notice also advised the general public/consumer to check the labelling provisions of the food products before purchase and to be aware and remain alert about such food products. It further instructed the Designated Officers, Food Safety Officers of the districts to carry out inspection and sampling for analysis.

In a separate notice the commissioner cautioned Fish Vendors against selling of ‘Fresh Fish’ and fish Products including crustaceans treated with “Formalin”, highly toxic and harmful chemical.

It said such practice was in violation of Government Notification NO.HFW/23/B-1/FSSA/2013/366 dated 21/12/2018 and whereas, in pursuance of Regulation 9.1 of Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additive Regulations 2011) the term “Fresh” refers to fish and fish products including Molluscs, Crustaceans, and echinoderms that are untreated except for refrigeration, storage on ice or freezing upon catching at sea or in lakes or other water bodies to prevent decomposition and spoilage.

The notice said distribution, storage and sale of Fresh Fish products treated or laced with formalin or any other forms of chemical preservatives renders the food article as “Unsafe” under section3(1) (ZZ) (V) of Food Safety and Standards Act’ 2006.

In exercise of the power conferred under Clause (a) of Sub-section (2) of Section 30 of Food Safety and Standards Act’ 2006, the commissioner prohibited the storage, distribution or sale of Fresh Fish and fish products including molluscs, crustaceans and echinoderms treated with formalin or any other forms of chemical preservatives in the state of Nagaland with immediate effect.

It warned that non-compliance to this notification would be an offence and would attract penalties of up to Rs.10 lakh with imprisonment under section 59 of the Food Safety and Standards Act’ 2006.

Further, it also directed the Designated Officer/Food Safety Officer of the districts to strengthen surveillance activity and carry out inspection, checking, testing and sampling of the Fresh Fish consignment before distribution for sale under its jurisdiction.

