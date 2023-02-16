Kohima: Ahead of the 2023 Nagaland assembly polls, Congress slammed the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for breeding the politics of hate among Naga youth, leading to election-related violence in the state.

Addressing a press conference at Congress Bhavan in Kohima on Wednesday, AICC Media Coordinator Nagaland Mahima Singh questioned the root of hatred and violence among Nagas.

“It is time to question those who are sabotaging the future of Nagaland. Is it not because of the tendency of the NDPP-BJP to cling to power?” she asked.

The BJP’s recently launched manifesto, she said, was filled with tall claims yet again.

Having travelled to Mokokchung, she shared her first-hand experience of the “pathetic infrastructure, roads, electricity and water supply”. With the NDPP-BJP claiming that there was development in the past five years, she said the ground reality is a mockery of promises by the NDPP-BJP coalition government.

While the BJP manifesto projects a fresh array of promises, Singh pointed out that it is devoid of reality.

With the erratic power outages, paid water, poor roads, and high unemployment, she said that the party, especially the BJP’s Legislature party leader Y Patton, is disconnected from reality for considering Nagaland as a ‘shining star’ when actually many parts of the state have no access to good roads, power, electricity and so on.

Citing her recent visit, she said that the youth have voiced out their desire to not sell their vote and fall for the false promises anymore but rather vote for a party like Congress that is committed to work for development.

She claimed that the recent hatred among the people of Nagaland, incidences of stone pelting, and violence indicate that the politics of hate is dividing the youth of the state.

