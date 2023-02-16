Nagaland 2023: Cops conduct surprise checks of police vehicles

Kohima: In a move to prevent misuse of police vehicles for violation of the election Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by way of transporting liquor, cash, drugs, and so on, the Nagaland police, under the directive of the Director General of Police (DGP), conducted a three-hour state-wide checking drive on Thursday from 3:30-5:30 pm.

Speaking to EastMojo at TCP gate in Kohima, one of the strategic locations, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law & Order, Sandeep M Tamgadge, said the surprise vehicular checks were conducted as the state police had apprehensions that official vehicles may be used for violations of the MCC.

He informed that some complaints were received that police vehicles could have been used for transportation of liquor, cash or other aspects.

To rule out any violation of MCC violations, all police vehicles, including vehicles of top cops, buses, trucks, and mini-trucks belonging to the police department, were checked. During the checks, auctioned police vehicles that continued to ply without new registration were also seized. However, all seizures made during Thursday’s checks could not be ascertained till the writing of this report.

“All of us, being public servants, have to follow the model code of conduct, and we come under the supervision of the ECI. Police vehicles, or government vehicles, should not be misused. This move is not to harass any individual, but as the polling date draws near, there may be some who would want to use government vehicles for transportation of contraband, liquor, and so on,” said Tamgadge.

He informed that all vehicles belonging to the government, CAPF and vehicles requisitioned for election, would continue to be checked.

“Any government vehicles used for transportation of anything in violation of MCC is an offence under the Representation of People’s Act, IPC, and would attract initiation of criminal and disciplinary action. If any jawan is found engaging in malpractices, disciplinary action would be taken, beginning with suspension of personnel followed by legal actions,” he added.

As far as the overall seizures following the announcement of MCC are concerned, he said that seizures have crossed the previous election by many folds.

Over 56,000 litres of liquor, Rs. 3.25 crore of unaccounted cash, and narcotics worth almost Rs 39 crore have been seized. Tamgadge informed that checks would be intensified to ensure a free and fair election.

