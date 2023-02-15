Kohima: Director General of Police (DGP) Rupin Sharma on Wednesday launched the Nagaland Police ‘Hotel check-in system’, at the Police headquarters in Kohima.

The new online system would assist the police in monitoring records of guests staying in all hotels and guest houses across the state, with targets on areas with internet connectivity.

During the launch, Sharma informed that hotels would be required to register themselves on the site with a valid email address and submit the details of all guests on a daily basis.

Details include a picture of any government-issued ID Card. Hoteliers and proprietors would also be able to view the summary of their guest records entered into the system to avoid duplication.

As hotels were mandated to submit guest records to police offline, he informed that the new system is a digitized system and would not account for the breach of privacy of the guests.

The new system was introduced to ease the work of police while also ensuring a secure system for the state, preventing the use of fake identities by unscrupulous people, the DGP said.

Nagaland police personnel can also access the site across different levels-at the state, district or police station and view the hotels and guests registered within their jurisdiction.

Sharma also informed that the database of government-registered vehicles that were auctioned in the past years has also been obtained to monitor and prevent misuse of government vehicles.

He informed that in the past four days, around 100 vehicles without number plates were seized by the police.

