Nagaland 2023: Shift in trend from liquor to drug this poll season, says DGP

Kohima: Nagaland has observed a shift in patterns during the 2023 Assembly polls compared to the 2018 polls as there has been a transition from liquor to drugs, with 53 cases of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act being registered since the enforcement of the election Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in Nagaland.

Director General of Police (DGP) Rupin Sharma, addressing a press conference at the police headquarters on Wednesday, informed about the shift in the election ‘bribe’.

Narcotic cases, he said, have increased as the state registered a usually high number of cases under NDPS in less than a month. Although the DGP did not disclose the number of arrests made, he informed that about 6-8 police personnel involved in drug cases have also been arrested.

As a measure, he said, the police personnel have been sensitized to report or surrender themselves in case of any involvement in drug-related cases for necessary intervention.

According to preliminary investigations, narcotics are primarily being smuggled into Nagaland from Manipur and Assam, while liquor is mostly coming from Assam. The ADGP Law and Order, Sandeep Tamgadge, stated that as of Tuesday, 66,000 litres of liquor had been confiscated from godowns and storage rooms, not just at check-gates or through accidental seizures.

Currently, there are 13 active check gates located along interstate borders, with nine situated along the Nagaland-Assam border and four along the Nagaland-Manipur border. Some districts have conducted pre-trial destruction of seized liquor, while forensic examinations of drug samples are ongoing as a part of the investigation, as per information provided by Sharma.

The Nagaland police has registered eight cases of election-related violence, with five cases reported from Wokha, two from Mokokchung, and one from Longleng district. The police have also made 24 arrests in connection to these cases. The police have warned the public to avoid engaging in unwarranted activities that may lead to legal action against them.

Following the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the state, unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 3.65 crores has been seized. Investigations are underway regarding the seizures, and appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the law, police stated.

According to the Nagaland Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), various enforcement agencies, including both Central and State authorities, have made Progressive Seizures with a total monetary value of Rs. 39,18,78,795 from the date of announcement of the General Election to the Nagaland Legislative Assembly 2023 until February 14. The seizure includes Rs. 3,25,37,365 in cash, IMLF (40925.65 Litres) amounting to Rs. 4,41,49,700, Drugs/Narcotics (3.06 Kgs) with a value of Rs.27,78,00,905, Freebies/other items costing Rs. 3,73,89,160, and precious metals (Silver-0.02332 Kgs) worth Rs. 1,665.

