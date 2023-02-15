Guwahati: In Nagaland’s upcoming assembly elections, a significant majority of candidates – 63% – are millionaires (crorepatis).

Dr Sukhato A. Sema of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) tops the list with assets worth over Rs 160 crores.

These findings come from a report by The Nagaland Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), which analyzed the self-sworn affidavits of all 184 candidates participating in the upcoming Nagaland Assembly Elections.

Of these candidates, 68 belong to national parties, 72 are from state parties, 25 are from registered unrecognized parties, and 19 are running as independent candidates. The report highlights the alarming trend of millionaire candidates, raising questions about the fairness and inclusivity of the political process in Nagaland.

Dr Sukhato A. Sema, contesting for the Pughoboto (ST) constituency, has a staggering wealth of over Rs 160 crores. Following him closely is the Nagaland Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio, with total assets worth over Rs 46 crores.

In the 2023 elections, out of the 184 candidates running, 116 of them – or 63% – are millionaires. This is a significant increase from the 2018 Nagaland Assembly Elections, where out of 193 candidates, 114 – or 59% – were millionaires.

According to The Nagaland Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report, the pervasive influence of wealth in politics is evident from the fact that major political parties tend to nominate wealthy candidates. The report reveals that among the major parties analyzed, 18 out of 20 candidates from BJP – or 90% – have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 crore, while 34 out of 40 candidates from NDPP – or 85% – are millionaires. Similarly, 13 out of 22 candidates from NPF – or 59% – have assets over Rs 1 crore, and 4 out of 7 candidates from JD(U) – or 57% – are millionaires. Even the Indian National Congress (INC), which has historically espoused the cause of the poor, has 6 out of 23 candidates – or 26% – with assets worth more than Rs 1 crore. These findings underscore the extent to which money plays a significant role in political party nominations.

The average assets per candidate contesting in the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023 is a whopping Rs 5.13 crore, indicating a significant increase from the 2018 Nagaland Assembly Elections. In 2018, the average assets per candidate for 193 candidates were Rs 3.76 crore.

Breaking down the numbers further, the average assets per candidate for 40 NDPP candidates analyzed is a staggering Rs 7.47 crore, highlighting the party’s reliance on wealthy candidates. In contrast, the average assets per candidate for 23 INC candidates analyzed is Rs 65.98 lakh.

Among the NPF candidates analyzed, the average assets per candidate is Rs 2.32 crore, while the average assets per candidate for the BJP’s 20 candidates analyzed is Rs 6.58 crore. The JD(U) party’s 7 candidates analyzed have an average wealth of Rs 5.14 crore.

On the other end of the spectrum, T Ngampai Konyak from the Congress party has the lowest assets with total assets worth only Rs 5,251.

Regarding candidates with criminal cases, the report reveals that out of the 184 candidates analyzed, only seven (4%) have declared criminal cases against themselves. This number marks a slight increase from the 2018 Nagaland Assembly Elections, where only three (2%) candidates had declared criminal cases against themselves.

According to the report, the directions of the Supreme Court have had little impact on the practices of political parties in the selection of candidates for the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023. Despite the Court’s clear instructions, political parties have continued their old practice of giving tickets to around 4% of candidates with criminal cases.

“All major parties contesting in the Nagaland elections have given tickets to 4% to 5% of candidates who have declared criminal cases against themselves. This represents a blatant disregard for the Court’s directions and raises concerns about the integrity of the political process in the state,” the report stated.

“In its directions dated February 13, 2020, the Supreme Court had specifically instructed political parties to provide reasons for selecting candidates with criminal antecedents and to explain why other individuals without such records could not be selected as candidates,” the report added.

The report further explains that according to the mandatory guidelines, the reasons for selecting candidates with criminal records must be based on their qualifications, achievements, and merit. However, during the seven state assembly elections held in 2022, political parties gave unfounded and baseless reasons such as popularity, social work, and politically motivated cases.

“These reasons are not sound or cogent for fielding candidates with questionable backgrounds,” the report stated.

“This data highlights that political parties have no interest in reforming the electoral system, and our democracy will continue to suffer from the influence of lawbreakers who become lawmakers,” the report added.

The educational qualifications of the candidates are also detailed in the report. Out of the 184 candidates, 49 (27%) have declared their education to be between 8th and 12th standard, while 128 (70%) have declared to have graduated or have a higher degree. Additionally, four candidates have declared themselves as diploma holders, one as literate, and two as illiterates.

The representation of women in the Nagaland assembly election is also low, with only 4 (2%) female candidates contesting in 2023. In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly Elections, five (3%) out of 193 candidates analysed were women.

