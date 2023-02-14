Kohima: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday said that a new NDPP-BJP-led government will provide an opportunity to resolve the long pending Naga political issue.

Addressing a joint meeting of the two parties in the presence of BJP National President JP Nadda at the Capital Cultural Hall in Kohima, Rio said the pre-poll alliance which is based on trust, hopes to return to power with a thumping victory.

As the NSCN-IM and the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) recently decided to cooperate with one another, Rio said that the alliance, if voted back to power, will be an opportunity to resolve the issue.

The Naga issue, said Rio, is a core concern for the political parties which led to the formation of the present Opposition-less government.

Rio acknowledged the BJP Central leadership for reposing faith in his leadership. Taking to Twitter, he wrote “Addressed NDPP-BJP campaign with Shri @JPNadda Ji, President @BJP4India. Grateful for the Party workers’ commitment. We are confident our alliance will form the govt. & make Nagaland a #StateOfExcellence & usher in peace & development under the leadership of Shri. @narendramodi Ji.”

During the meeting, BJP president Nadda pointed out how the state witnessed a stable government after the formation of the NDPP-BJP coalition government in 2018. Five years ago, he said that the state was known for bandhs, blockades, insurgency, abduction, targeted killing and so on.

The election process, he said, is a serious matter of who should come to power, and cannot be decided on flimsy ground.

Leader of the BJP state legislature party and deputy CM Y Patton recalled the instability of the state in 2013-18 which saw three chief ministers come to power. Terming it as the worst tenure, Patton recalled how legislators camped at Kaziranga National Park.

As the past five years brought about stability, Patton hoped the alliance would do better and get an absolute majority and form a new government without the help of any other political party.

Although many sitting legislators of the alliance were not awarded party tickets, Patton urged all to work together and repose faith in the alliance.

