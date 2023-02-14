Kohima: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its election 2023 manifesto, which was released by the party’s national President JP Nadda on Tuesday at the state party headquarters, has promised to provide a special package for the development of Eastern Nagaland if voted to power.

Nadda said that the party is also committed to establish an Eastern Nagaland Development Board for the holistic development of the region.

He informed that the party will also work towards provisioning the budget in proportion to the population of Eastern Nagaland. The party also assured to expedite the construction of the Trans-Nagaland Highway.

The BJP also promised to ensure timely completion and commencement of the Mon Medical College, and also fast-track the construction of Government Polytechnic in Kiphire district.

For these areas, the party said that it will also work for the holistic development of villages along the Indo-Myanmar border.

Further, the party assured to set up handloom and handicrafts clusters in each district of Eastern Nagaland.

Nadda said that due to the model code of conduct, commitments made by the Union Home ministry cannot be spelt, but the party is committed to implement the assurances.

In its manifesto, the party also promised to establish a dedicated Nagaland Cultural Research Fund with an investment of Rs. 1000 crore to promote research, protection, and conservation of languages and culture.

The party also assured to establish Saramati Cultural University in Kiphire with an investment of Rs. 500 crore. Further, an investment of Rs. 100 crore to promote and expand the scope of all major tribal festivals has been assured.

To empower women, the party also assured to introduce Neidonuo Angami Women Welfare Scheme, under which a bond of Rs. 50,000 will be provided for the birth of a girl child.

Free-of-cost, quality education to all female students from KG to PG was also promised. The party also promised to initiate Temsula Ao empowerment Mission to encourage formation of more women SHGs and provide them with credit linkages.

The party also promised to launch CM Free Scooty Scheme to provide free scooty to meritorious college going female students.

Rs. 200 crore has also been promised for the establishment of a dedicated unit for Mother and Child care in all district hospitals.

As for the youth, the party promised to provide 2 lakh self employment opportunities in the next 5 years through the establishment of Software Technology Parks, Agro Processing textiles, MSMEs, tourism, and so on.

Rs.500 crore has also been promised to launch a Nagaland Skill Development University, while Dr. Talimeren Ao Sports Scholarship will be introduced to recognize aspiring sportspersons.

In healthcare, the party has promised to double the per-family annual insurance cap from Rs. 5-10 lakh under Ayushman Bharat. BJP also promised to invest Rs. 500 crores to double the number of beds across all government hospitals and expand the presence of daycare clinics in the state.

Further, the party assured to ensure 100% Direct Benefit Transfer coverage for all government schemes. These were among other assurances and promises made by the party.

