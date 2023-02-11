Kohima: With the legislative assembly elections almost upon us, all political parties are busy in election campaigns across the state. However, one campaign in Tuensang Sadar-I became less of a campaign and more of an apology for the BJP after the party was accused of hurting sentiments for singing a Christian song during their campaign.

In response to the incident, the party functionaries of BJP Tuensang Sadar-I issued a public apology for hurting religious sentiments of the Christian community.

The statement said the party never intended to blaspheme against Jesus Christ or any other religion and accepted their mistake as “total ignorance and unawareness of the party workers which has resulted in such a misdemeanour.”

“We earnestly pray that our forgiving father forgives us of our erroneous endeavour and request all churches and individuals to pray to God’s forgiveness to our party and our candidate,” the public apology added.

Further, through the apology, they have also assured to be more vigilant and careful in the future.



