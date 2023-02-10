BJP opens account in Nagaland, MLA Kazheto Kinimi re-elected unopposed

Kohima: Elections may be a few weeks away in Nagaland, but the BJP has already opened its account. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kazheto Kinimi was re-elected as a member of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly after being elected unopposed to the 31-Akuluto (ST).

“Heartiest congratulations to Shri. @KazhetoKinimi, BJP Candidate of 31 A/C Akuluto for winning the #AssemblyElection2023 unopposed. Your hardwork and dedication towards the upliftment of your constituency is worth appreciation. Keep up with your good work,” state BJP president Temjen Imna Along tweeted.

Don't miss out on in-depth & unbiased stories from Northeast India. Subscribe to our weekly newsletter for free. Opt out or contact us anytime. See our Privacy Policy

Heartiest congratulations to Shri. @KazhetoKinimi, BJP Candidate of 31 A/C Akuluto for winning the #AssemblyElection2023 unopposed.



Your hardwork and dedication towards the upliftment of your constituency is worth appreciation. Keep up with your good work!👍🏻



Best wishes!💐 pic.twitter.com/CgB4Y3TFLe — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) February 10, 2023

Kinimi is the first to be elected unopposed to the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly. The last date for the withdrawal of candidates for the polls was on Friday. The state is set to go to polls on February 27.

“Such achievements are not possible overnight,” said Kinimi and thanked the party and its workers. He added, “The last tenure has seen tremendous growth and progress in my constituency and, I assure to continue to work with renewed vigour and give my best to uplift my people”.

Kinimi then said that he would continue to campaign for the victory of the NDPP-BJP alliance which he is sure, will return to power again with an absolute majority. “My victory is just a glimpse of the mood of the people in Nagaland towards the NDPP-BJP alliance,” he said.

Also Read | Election 2023: Is Nagaland ready to elect its first woman MLA?

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









