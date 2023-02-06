Kohima: The lone BJP candidate from Kohima district, Er Kropol Vitsu on Monday filed his nomination for the ensuing assembly polls at the sub-divisional office (SDO) at Jakhama, about 44 km from Kohima.

He will be contesting from 15 Southern Angami-II assembly constituency in the assembly election.

Vitsu was awarded the party ticket after the BJP Kohima district staged a protest demanding a seat out of the six ACs in Kohima district as part of the NDPP-BJP pre-poll alliance and 40:20 seat-sharing pact.

“The entry of the BJP into our constituency is not new. It has settled, established and been going for a very long. When the BJP authority said that one seat will be given to Kohima out of the six seats, the party workers, on seeing my position, opted to give this ticket to my constituency,” Vitsu told EastMojo.

The 15-Southern Angami-II AC, he said, has been deprived of developmental activities for many years. “So if voted to power, my focus will be to bring development in many aspects including roads, electricity, education, health, entrepreneurship, and other areas,” he added.

Besides taking care of the constituency, he envisions contributing his services to make the BJP party grow even more if he wins.

He said he is well-prepared and satisfied with his position. “With the trust of the party and its workers, I am hoping to deliver the best.”

Minister of State for Minority Affairs John Barla, who joined Vitsu during the nomination, said, “I am confident that this time we are going to win in this constituency with a maximum number of votes.”

The ministry, he said, will build residential schools, provide free education from nursery to higher education, and bring skill development, if the party comes to power.

