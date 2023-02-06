Nagaland polls: CM Neiphiu Rio files nomination

Kohima: Nagaland Chief Minister and NDPP chief Neiphiu Rio on Monday filed his nomination for the forthcoming assembly polls.

The chief minister will the contesting the assembly elections from 11 Northern Angami-II assembly constituency.

“Filed my nomination papers as a candidate for the 11 Northern Angami-II A/C for the upcoming Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023. I thank the people of my constituency for putting their trust in me thus far, and I humbly seek their blessings and support again,” he tweeted.

Till Sunday, six candidates from different political parties filed their nominations papers.

The list includes sitting MLAs N Jacob Zhimomi (4-Ghaspani-1 A/C) from the BJP, Y Vikheho Swu (13-Pughoboto A/C) from NDPP. Others include female candidate Salhoutuonuo Kruse (8-Western Angami A/C) from NDPP, Joel Naga (12-Tseminyu A/C) from Rising People’s Party (RPP), independent candidates Dr. Neisatuo Mero (16-Pfutsero A/C), and Hayithung Tungoe Lotha (37-Tyui AC).

The NDPP and the BJP are contesting on a 40:20 seat-sharing arrangement in their bid to return to power for the second time in a row in the northeastern state.

The Naga Peoples’ Front (NPF) has announced 22 candidates, and Congress released the names of 25 nominees so far.

Scrutiny will be done on February 8 while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is February 10.

Elections to the 60-member assembly will be held on February 27. The counting of votes will take place on March 2.

