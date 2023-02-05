Kohima: Soon after the Eastern Nagaland People’s Organization (ENPO) called off its decision to abstain from participating in the upcoming assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the decision of the apex body of Eastern Nagas shows trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

“It is heartening that in an expression of trust in the Modi government, the Eastern Nagaland Peoples Organisation (ENPO) in Nagaland has withdrawn its call to boycott the assembly elections. The decision will help in keeping the ongoing process of peace and development unhindered,” Shah said.

Taking to Twitter, he said “I am grateful for their positive gesture reaffirming ENPO’s commitment to democratic processes. PM @narendramodi Ji has made untiring efforts to assure the people of Northeast India that the government is with them and the ENPO’s move is an approval of these endeavours”.

The ENPO had earlier resolved and reaffirmed numerous times to abstain from participating in the state or central elections till its demands for a separate state ‘Frontier Nagaland’ is met. However, on Saturday, it called off the boycott following its executive meeting held at the Tourist Lodge Dimapur.

“Following the request of the MHA to review the August 26, 2022 resolution of ENPO and its constituent tribal bodies and frontal organisations to abstain in any election process and the subsequent assurance given by the Union Home Minister to ENPO officials on 2nd February, the ENPO in due consultation with its constituent tribal bodies and frontal organisations hereby relaxed the 26th August 2022 resolution with immediate effect,” it said.

The assurance, it said, was that a mutually agreed solution will be reached after following the due process and will be implemented after the completion of the election process.

As per reports, the new arrangement would facilitate the creation of a Frontier Nagaland Autonomous Council comprising 40 elected representatives, seven nominated members, and two esteemed members.

“In faith with the Union Home Minister and the MHA, Gol, ENPO relaxes the August 26, 2022 resolution in the interest of fair and peaceful conduct of election in the state,” it said further requesting all its citizens to cooperate with the government in the conduct of the election and not create any law and order problem within ENPO jurisdiction.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio also took to Twitter saying “The withdrawal of ENPO’s call for a boycott of the Assembly Election demonstrates confidence in the GoI under the leadership of Shri @narendramodi Ji & Shri @AmitShah Ji. It paves the way for a smooth election process & strengthens our collective efforts for peace & development.”

Also read | Eastern Nagaland tribes are no longer boycotting polls. Here’s why

