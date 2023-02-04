Nagaland: Rs. 28.96 Cr in cash, IMFL, drugs seized ahead of Assembly polls

Kohima: Nagaland Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) V Shashank Shekhar on Saturday said that the monetary value of progressive seizures made by various Enforcement Agencies from the Central and State agencies from the date of announcement of elections till January 3 was worth Rs. 28,96,37,474.

Shekhar said the authorities had also seized Rs 2.45 crore in cash and 40925.65 litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) worth Rs 3,02,02,492.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The seizures included 3.06 kg of drugs/narcotics worth Rs 21,77,17,800 and other contraband worth Rs 28,96,37,474. Freebies and other items worth Rs 1,71,91,832 were also seized.

This includes seizures made on Friday when 3464.46 litres of liquor worth Rs 22,71,318, along with brown sugar (0.003 kg), SP capsule (78 nos), and sunflower (0.05612) worth Rs 40,16,850, and freebies and other items worth Rs17,95,200, amounting to a total of Rs 80,83,368.

Also Read | Nagaland 2023: Cong announces first list of 21 candidates

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









