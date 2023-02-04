Kohima: To fight the drug menace and pharmaceutical trafficking, the state government, on Saturday, restricted sales, distribution and stocking of certain drugs in any formulation, irrespective of its dosage forms within Nagaland with immediate effect.

The categories of drugs include codeine and its salts; Psychotropic Substances; Tramadol; Ketamine; Pentazocine; and Pseudoephedrine.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Permissible quantities per month in licensed premises (irrespective of manufactured brands) in Category-1 for the districts of Dimapur, Kohima and Mokokchung include Oral liquids; solid dosage, and injectables for both wholesale and retail.

Category-2 covering all other districts in the state includes Oral Liquids (1000 phials for wholesale and 30 phials for retail); Solid dosage (3000 tablets for wholesale and 200 tablets for retail); and injectables (500 vials/ampoule for wholesale and 10 for retail).

The government announced the maximum limit for each active ingredient. The maximum limit of Codeine-based cough Syrup for all brands is 5000 Phials for Category-1 and 1000 Phials for all districts.

However, Indent certificates for restricted drugs shall be obtained from the authority of the Drugs Control Administration attached to the Chief Medical Officer Office of the District. Wholesale dealers shall sell such restricted products to only licensed retailers on the production of the original indent certificate issued by the concerned Drugs Control Authority.

Other conditions include that the licensee, both wholesaler and retailer, shall purchase/sell such products only from duly licensed dealers and not otherwise; Every licensee shall maintain separate register/ record of purchase and sale of such products and shall be opened for inspection by the Drugs Control officers as required under Rule-65 of the Drugs and Cosmetic Rules 1945; Indent shall be issued/approved subject to compliance of provisions of Drugs and Cosmetic Act & Rules.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

It informed that raids and seizures against licensed premises (pharmacies) in violation of the notification shall be made by or in the presence of the Drugs Control Authority only, as empowered under the Drugs and Cosmetic Act 1940 and Rules made thereunder; Raids, seizures and arrests made against licensee outside licensed premises; Or in transit by any other law enforcement agencies including Police, Custom, Excise and other Arm Forces shall forthwith forward the case to the Drugs Control Administration, Department of Health and Family welfare, being the Nodal Agency under Drugs and Cosmetic Act 1940 and Rules 1945 and empowered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985 for administrative and/or legal action.

Also Read | Eastern Nagaland tribes are no longer boycotting polls. Here’s why

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









