Kohima: The Naga People’s Front (NPF) party on Friday announced a list of 15 candidates for the upcoming Nagaland Assembly election.

The list also includes sitting MLAs like Leader of NPF Legislature Party (NPFLP) Kuzholuzo Nienu and new entrants like Oting’s Angh Tawang Konyak, among others.

Party sources informed that names of more candidates would be announced during its second phase on February 15.

The NPF list of candidates Henry Zeliang for 6- Tenning (ST)

Kingudi Joseph for 7- Peren (ST)

Khriehu Liezietsu for 10-Northern Angami-I (ST)

Vivolie Kezo for 16- Plutsero (ST)

Kezhienyi Khalo for 17- Chizami (ST)

Sovenyi for 18- Chozuba (ST)

Kuzholuzo Nienu for 19-Phek (ST)

S Akho Leyri for 20- Meluri (ST)

Roland Lotha for 39-Sanis (ST)

Achumbemo Kikon for 40 – Bhandari (ST)

Tahwang Angh for 41-Tizit (ST)

Wanglem Konyak for 43-Tapi (ST)

C.Kawang Konyak for 45-Tehok (ST)

D Yongnyak Konyak for 48- Moka (ST)

H Zungkum Chang for 54- Tuensang Sadar- II (ST)

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio-led Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced the list of candidates for the upcoming state Assembly. As per the 40:20 seat sharing formula, the names of candidates were made public by both the political parties on Thursday.

The Election Commission of India (EC) had issued the Gazette Notification for the 14th Assembly election to 60 constituencies in Nagaland earlier this week.

Political parties and candidates can submit their nomination papers by February 7. Scrutiny will be done on February 8 while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is February 10.

The polling in Nagaland will be held on February 27 from 7 am to 4 pm and counting of votes will take place on March 2.

