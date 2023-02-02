Woman held with Rs 1 crore in cash in poll-bound Nagaland

Kohima: A woman carrying Rs 1 crore in unaccounted cash was arrested in a place near the Manipur border in Kohima district of poll-bound Nagaland on Wednesday, an official said.
Members of the Static Surveillance Team recovered the cash while frisking a Manipur-registered vehicle at Khuzama inter-state check gate.
As per norms, the Income Tax Department took charge of the cash, District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Shanavas C said.
If the cash was meant for any political party is yet to be ascertained, he said.
Further investigation is in progress, he said.
Assembly elections will be held in the Northeastern state on February 27.
