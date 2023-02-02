Nagaland polls: BJP releases list of 20 candidates

Guwahati: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio-led Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP on Thursday announced the list of candidates for the upcoming state Assembly.

The BJP has announced to contest the polls in alliance with the NDPP and released a list of 20 candidates as per the 40:20 seat-sharing agreement.

BJP state president Temjen Imna Along to contest from Alongtaki Legislative Assembly constituency.

Of the 20 seats, 11 are existing MLAs, four are seats contested in the last election, and five are new seats. The list also includes one woman representative Kahuli Sema who will be contesting from 32 Atoizu (ST).

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi, BJP leader Nalin Kohli said, “We will contest on 20 out of 60 seats in Nagaland. Rest of the seats have been given to our alliance partner NDPP. We’ll contest on all 60 seats in Meghalaya. Our tagline is ‘M Power Meghalaya’ means Modi-powered Meghalaya and a double-engine government will be formed there: BJP.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the Election Commission of India (EC) issued Gazette Notification for the 14th Assembly election to 60 constituencies in Nagaland.

Political parties and candidates can submit their nomination papers by February 7.

Scrutiny will be done on February 8 while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is February 10.

The polling in Nagaland will be held on February 27 from 7 am to 4 pm and counting of votes will take place on March 2.

