Kohima: As the countdown to the Nagaland Assembly polls 2023 begins, Chief Electoral Officer of Nagaland, Shashank Shekhar has alerted all political parties and candidates to follow an eco-friendly electioneering process.

Chief Electoral Officer, Shashank Shekhar, on Wednesday notified all political parties and candidates to avoid single-use plastic and non-biodegradable material in election campaign activities.

Adequate steps and measures to prevent the use of single-use plastic such as posters, banners, and so on, as notified by the Election Commission of India in 2019, in the interest of human health and environment, have been reiterated.

The CEO also notified of the Plastic waste management Amendment Rules, 2021 issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate change in 2021 and the Plastic waste management Amendment Rules 2021 through which the Government of Nagaland also imposed a “Ban on Single -use Plastic in Nagaland” to eradicate the menace of plastic and serious environmental and ecological challenges posed by rampant use of plastics.

He informed that a District Task Force has also already constituted in all Districts to monitor and ensure that an eco friendly election is followed.

