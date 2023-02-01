Dimapur: The National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) on Tuesday said Nagas have mandated the party to negotiate with Government of India (GoI) for bringing an “honourable solution” to the long-drawn peace talks.

NSCN-IM chairman Q Tuccu made the affirmation during a ceremony to observe the 44th NSCN Raising Day at its general headquarters in Camp Hebron here.

“NSCN is indeed mandated by the Naga people to negotiate with the Government of India for bringing an honourable solution to the long-drawn political problem. So far, we have not wavered in defending the `sovereign’ rights of the Naga nation,” he said.

Tuccu said the firm stand of NSCN-IM is well reflected when it signed the historic framework agreement on August 3, 2015, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the past year was a challenging one for NSCN-IM as it was placed in an unpredictable situation as the central government “failed to respect the commitment to solve the Naga issue based on the Framework Agreement.”

Talks with central government negotiators have stalled on two demands by NSCN-IM – that there should be a separate constitution and a flag for Nagaland.

“We shall hold the ground and never surrender our sovereign right, our land and our people,” he asserted.

The NSCN-IM chairman said, “We cannot afford to dilute the sanctity of the Naga political issue under any pretext”.

Stating that the Naga issue came into international focus when the framework pact was signed on the 3rd August, 2015, he lamented that the central government “is yet to fulfill its commitment to the Naga people, of which the world at large is the witness”.

The NSCN-IM have stood the acid test of time and brought the issue thus far, he said.

“NSCN is a principle-based organization. Our confrontation is principle-based; our negotiation is principle-based and solution will also be principle-based.

“Our stand on unity and reconciliation is also principle-based. Any move for solution or unity and reconciliation betraying the principle is treason,” he said.

