Kohima: The Governor of Nagaland issued notification and called upon all 60 Assembly Constituencies to elect members to the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA).

No parties filed a candidate on the first day of filing nominations, the Chief Electoral Office (CEO) Nagaland informed.

The notification for election was made under sub-Section (2) of Section 15 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 (43 of 1951), published in the official Gazette of the State on the January 31, 2023, to elect members to the Legislative Assembly of the State, in accordance with the provisions of the said Act and of the Rules and Orders.

The last date of filing nomination would be February 7, which would be followed by the scrutiny of nominations the next day. The last date of nominations would be February 10.

Nagaland is scheduled to go to polls on February 27. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has notified that the election process should be completed by March 4.

