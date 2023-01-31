Guwahati: The government of Nagaland and Patanjali Foods Ltd signed a memorandum of understanding for oil palm plantations in the state under the National Mission on Edible Oil – Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) on Tuesday.

Patanjali Foods Limited signed a memorandum of understanding with the Director of Agriculture from the government of Nagaland today.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The MoU is focused on promoting oil palm in the state through area expansion programs and the establishment of an oil mill. Patanjali Foods, with a turnover of over INR 24,000 Crore in fiscal 2021-22, has been allotted Zone II, which includes districts such as Mokokchung, Longleng, and Mon. These areas have a wide scope for oil palm plantations and were selected based on an expression of interest released by the Department.

Patanjali Foods Limited is already operating in the states of Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Tripura in the Northeast region. In August 2022, the company laid the foundation stone for setting up an oil mill in the East Siang District of Niglok. Another oil mill is planned to be established in the Lepah village in Langthlai district of Mizoram.

Also Read | Notification issued for Nagaland elections, no nomination on Day 1

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









