Kohima: Two Eastern Nagaland legislators, T Yangseo Sangtam, and Thongwang Konyak, resigned from the membership of the 13th Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA) as the 2023 state Assembly polls draw nearer.

Sangtam won the 60 Pungro-Kiphire Assembly Constituency (AC) seat in the 2020 Nagaland by-polls as an independent candidate and was elected as the Deputy Speaker of the state assembly last year.

In 2018, Konyak won the 46 Mon-town AC with the Naga People’s Front (NPF) party ticket. Last year, he merged with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), led by Nagaland’s Chief Minister, along with 20 other MLAs from the party.

The Nagaland Legislative Assembly Secretariat has notified that under article 190 clause 3(b) of the Indian Constitution read with Rule 180 Clause (1) (2) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, the resignations were accepted from the Membership of the Thirteenth Nagaland Legislative with effect from the forenoon of the January 30.

Following their resignations, the Speaker of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly has declared the seats mentioned against their names as vacant.

