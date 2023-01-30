JD(U) announces first candidate for Nagaland election

Dimapur: The JD(U) has announced its first candidate for February 27 Nagaland Assembly election.

Kitoho S Rotokha, the state party general secretary, will contest from Ghaspani-II seat in Chumoukedemia district.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Speaking on the occasion on Sunday, JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh said that the party will force the Centre to implement the Naga political solution if it is given “enough support” in the poll.

Singh said the party will contest the state election as it believes in fulfilling the people’s aspirations.

JD(U) never betrays the people but implements every commitment, he said on Sunday and appealed to the people of Nagaland to trust the party as it is the only one that can usher in the solution to the Naga political issue.

“If the party comes to power, it will force the Centre to implement the Naga solution,” Singh said.

BJP had fought the 2018 state poll with the promise of ‘election for solution’ but the Naga political issue is still to be resolved even after the date of the next election has been announced, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

“It has been five years now since BJP made the promise and the Naga people feel betrayed”. In this election the Naga people have to take the decision, he said and urged to them to ask the central BJP leaders who visit Nagaland to campaign about the solution to the protracted problem.

“The Nagaland government must have taken serious efforts to solve the issue but the Centre has to take the decision … The BJP-led government at the Centre is sitting on it as well as the Framework Agreement signed with NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015,” he said.

The nation has seen that JD(U) fulfils all its commitments. Party leader, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had committed electricity and water for every household and women empowerment in Bihar which has been fulfilled, he claimed.

Announcing the candidature of Rotokha, JD(U) Nagaland president N S N Lotha said the number of party candidates to fight the election this time will depend on their winnability.

Rotokha asserted that his main concern is empowerment of the youth and women.

Also read | Security beefed up in poll-bound Tripura on last day of filing nomination

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









