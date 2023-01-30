Kohima: In India, pollution caused by the disposal of perished flowers post-celebrations is a well-known fact. A wedding in Nagaland, however, sought to change that last week by choosing green edibles in place of flowers for decor.

Vilakhole Naki, a young Naga woman of the Chakhesang tribe, married Sezokho Rakho on Friday in a sustainability-inspired setting at Kitsubozou Colony in Kohima. Their wedding decorations included edible vegetables instead of the usual floral arrangement.

The vegetables used in the decor were sourced from local artisanal farmers of the Chakesang community in Kohima

“I’ve always been close to the nature and that is why I chose this theme for my wedding. This was an opportunity for me to express my love for nature, especially organic vegetables. And I wanted to avoid flower waste,” Naki told EastMojo.

Naki, who is a Research Associate at SCERT Nagaland, came up with a unique theme ‘Go Green’ for her wedding celebration and made her ‘green-wedding’ dream turn to reality with the assistance of friends and family.

The wedding venue, located inside the Chakhesang Baptist Church in Kohima, was adorned with leafy greens of all kinds. Instead of wreaths made from flowers, fresh vegetables such as curly kale, red kale, cabbage and other cruciferous vegetables, edible ferns, herbs and leaves were arranged in bouquets and bunches; and placed around the aisle and pedestal for the bride and groom.

Meyievino Alice, the designer for the wedding decor and the bride’s relative, said the vegetables were sourced from local artisanal farmers of the Chakesang community in Kohima.

The wedding venue, at the Chakhesang Baptist Church in Kohima, was adorned with leafy greens of all kinds

“Vegetables can be beautiful. More people should start using them to decorate venues for events such as this. The bride, groom and guests really appreciated it,” Alice told EastMojo.

The flower waste was kept to a bare minimum, with greens and dried wildflowers dominating the decorative arrangements. On the unique wedding decor, Naki said she’d encourage her peers “to adopt sustainable options whenever possible”, considering the various threats facing our environment.

Methathilu Theluo, the bride’s relative, said the vegetables were taken home and used after the wedding. “If green weddings gain popularity, it would give a much-needed boost to the farmers of organic fresh produce in the state and neighbouring regions,” Theluo said.

