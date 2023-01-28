Kohima: A two-day quinquennial celebration of the Chozubami Citizens’ Day, organized under the umbrella of the Chozubami Razuve Hoho, was concluded on Saturday at Chozuba Village under Phek district.

A village elder told EastMojo that the event is celebrated to identify the Chozuba residents living within and the outside village, to collect precise census data and also to celebrate the culture and tradition of the village.

The two-day mega event was attended by over 3500 people. The days witnessed traditional displays of folk dances, songs and games.

The introductory service was graced by Rev. Dr. Zelhou Keyho, General Secretary, NBCC as the main speaker, who shared about one’s relationship with God.

Commissioner and Secretary to Rural Development Department, Neposo Thelüo, who graced the event as Special Guest of the cultural day encouraged the community to preserve the rich culture and traditions.

Villages which form the base of Naga society, must keep the true and original identity. In the Naga context, he said that there is no culture without agriculture and so urged the need to enhance with traditional practices.

