Nagaland: 23rd convention of Angami Catholic Women Association kicks off

Kohima: The 23rd convention of the Angami Catholic Women Association (ACWA), hosted by Sts. Peter and Paul Church Zhadima began on Friday at Zhadima village.

Over thousand women from 46 Angami villages covering Southern ACWA, Northern ACWA, Chakhroma ACWA, Western ACWA, Kohima Town ACWA, registered on the first day of the 3-day convention, which began with the blessing and inauguration of the convention hall by Parish priest of Mary Help of Christians, Cathedral Kohima, and ACWA Spiritual Director, Rev. Fr. Vemedo Kezo Joseph.

Speaking on the theme “Blessed is she who has believed that what the Lord has said to her will be accomplished”, the priest urged Catholic women to reflect on the story and life of Mary, the mother of Jesus.

He said that mothers have the key to build or break a family, and society. With this huge responsibility upon the shoulders of mothers, he said mothers should fulfill their responsibility and never lose the key.

As mothers hold a special role in the families, he also encouraged mothers to be spiritual and keep their children close to the church.

Despite being a minority community, he said that faithful of the church should proudly profess their faith by following the ethics and teachings of the Catholic Church at home and at workplaces.

The inaugural session was chaired by ACWA vice president Mezhünuo Alice. Greetings were pronounced by Catechist, Sts. Peter and Paul Church Zhadima, Pezhachülie Philip.

Vichosüle Lydwin from SACWA read the word of God, while CACWA president Neichürieno Bridget said the final prayer. Chedema CWA under NACWA was the choir of the session.

In the second session, Parish priest of St. John the Evangelist Church Khonoma, Rev. Fr. Dr. Solomon Visosie-o Vizo spoke on the topic “Faith without work is dead”.

He said that through Baptism, the faithful are called to be God’s children. He, therefore, urged the need to regularly feed the soul with spiritual food and be in communion with Christ.

Further, he advised the people to have faith, repent, and live by the Catholic faith.

The session was chaired by ACWA joint secretary Rüüngu-ü Rose. The word of God was read by CACWA general secretary Rovikono Roseline, while Kelhousano Cecilia pronounced the final prayer. Khonoma CWA was the choir of the session.

