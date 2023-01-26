Kohima: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Thursday reaffirmed that there would be no change in the 40:20 seat-sharing formula between NDPP and BJP as previously agreed upon.

Of recent, party workers from the BJP had been demanding an increase in seat share for the national party.

Addressing media persons on the sidelines of the 74th Republic Day celebration at Nagaland Civil Secretariat Plaza on Thursday, Rio said seat sharing was already decided and that there would be no change.

“We stand by that decision. Everybody was there when the decision was taken and therefore we will stick by it,” he said.

Answering a query in regard to the constituencies where NDPP and BJP would be contesting he said the announcement would be made this month by all means.

He added that since the seat-sharing formula was already in place, there will be no friendly contest and the coalition partners would help each other in the seats they were contesting.

In regard to ENPO members issuing diktats to their members to abstain from the election, Rio said he had no say in their decisions.

He said the election was a democratic process and that in order to have a government there must be elected members which was a constitutional provision.

He expressed hope that good sense will prevail among the seven tribes of the state, that have decided not to participate in the February 27 assembly polls to press for their demand for a separate state.

Several organisations of the seven tribes have also issued separate diktats asking their community members to resign from the posts they are holding in political parties.

The CM also informed that tickets would be issued after the seat-sharing formula was announced.

The last date for filing nominations is January 30. The election will be held on February 27 while votes will be counted on March 2.

