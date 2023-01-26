Kohima: Nagaland Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi on Thursday stressed the need for reducing the developmental gap between urban and rural areas, primarily triggered by technological advancement.

For this, it is imperative to take technology to the remotest area and make it relevant for all, the governor said while addressing the main Republic Day celebrations in the state capital.

Mukhi said despite constraints and challenges, Nagaland has achieved significant milestones like becoming an equal and contributing partner in the nation-building process.

However, there is also a need to explore and tap the potential of the state’s resources, both natural and human, to enhance the productivity of the people in all sectors, Mukhi said.

“We cannot look at the future without first addressing the needs of the under-privileged and the disadvantaged sections of society, with special emphasis on the empowerment of the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes and other weaker sections of society,” he said.

The government must ensure that those sections too find a place to enjoy the sunshine of the country’s growth and development, he said.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, the governor said, “until we have wiped every tear in every eye, our pledge will remain unfulfilled”, adding that a national movement is essential for achieving this goal.

“In this movement, every citizen, every constituent of our democracy has to participate in many important areas like reaching the unreached, human resource development, entrepreneurship, environment development and youth participation in the political system”, he said.

He was hopeful that the Naga people will reap the benefits of such a movement and propel the state on the road to progress and prosperity of an Atmanirbhar Bharat by fulfilment of these pertinent factors.

The governor also remembered with gratitude the enormous efforts and sacrifices of millions of freedom fighters whose blood and sweat gave India independence and created our Republic.

“This solemn day prompts us to recall with pride our nation builders and the architects of our Constitution who framed a unique Constitution which gave our identity as a Sovereign Democratic Republic,” he said.

