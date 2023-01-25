Nagaland gears for polls; observes 13th National Voters Day

Kohima: Joining the rest of the world, Nagaland observed the 13th National Voters’ Day by felicitating first-time voters, Block level Officers (BLO), and even feted villages that declared the conduct of a free and fair election for the upcoming state Assembly polls.

Addressing a gathering at Hotel Japfü in Kohima, Chief Election Officer (CEO) Shashank Shekhar said the National Voters’ Day (NVD) holds significance as the state gears for the upcoming polls to the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly (NLA).

While three villages- Thizama, Kiruphema, and Nihokhu villages – adopted a resolution for the conduct of free and fair elections, Shekhar hoped that many other villages, if not all, adopt such a resolution.

He also hoped first-time voters would experience the joy and thrill of the election process. Saying that the Naga society in Nagaland is inherently democratic, he hoped for free and fair elections in the state.

Deputy commissioner of Kohima, Shanavas C, assured that the district administration would ensure that no law and order arises in the state. As the election is planned to be more participative, inclusive and accessible, he said that all arrangements are made in place.

Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, in a virtual message, said that voters are the backbone of democracy, for which the Election Commission of India (ECI) has dedicated its foundation day to voters. After voters, he said that political parties are the biggest stakeholders. The past election, he said, has witnessed 67.4% voter turnout.

On the occasion, a first-time voter questioned why proxy voting is common with citizens and even polling officers allowing such happenings in the state. Hoping that such happenings would be prevented, she assured that she would not sell votes or abstain from voting, with the faith that every vote will count.

At Tseminyu, Deputy Commissioner & District Election Officer, Dr Zasekuolie Chusi, along with the Council of Rengma Baptist Church, Zunpha, Tseminyu observed the National Voters’ Day on 25th January 2023 at CRBC, Zunpha ground.

Chusi hoped the observation of the day would encourage all voters and youngsters to participate in the election process.

At Phek, Deputy Commissioner & District Election Officer, Phek, Kumar Ramnikant, graced the occasion at DC’s conference hall, Phek. Addressing the gathering, he urged upon the newly enrolled voters to exercise the adult franchise by casting their votes in favour of any candidate of his/her own choice for the betterment of the State and the Nation.

At Noklak, National Voters’ Day was observed at DC’s Conference Hall, Noklak, organized by the Noklak District Administration. In his address, Deputy Commissioner & District Election Officer, Noklak, K. Mhathung Tsanglao while encouraging the new voters, said that they have become a part of the decision-making and urged them to vote wisely in order to elect the right person.

He also emphasized the importance of voting where every voter is equally important and called upon the voters not to be influenced by inducement and encouraged them to vote with a conscious mind.

In Longleng, the 13th National Voters’ Day was held at the DPDB conference hall. The celebration was also held in other parts of the state.

