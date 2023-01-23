Kohima: The BJP Kohima district on Monday staged a peaceful demonstration outside the party’s state office, demanding one seat out of the six Assembly Constituencies (AC) in the district as part of the NDPP-BJP pre-poll alliance’s 40:20 seat-sharing formula.

Led by BJP Kohima district president Khrielie Üsou, over a hundred party workers staged the peaceful dharna endorsing the candidature of former MLA Kropol Vitsu to represent the alliance seat under 15 Southern Angami-II AC.

Usou said that in the 2018 state elections, party’s former president Visasolie Lhoungu, who hails from 11 Northern Angami-II AC, had to vacate and sacrifice his candidature to make way for Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who was elected uncontested from the same constituency.

“He (Lhoungu) had to vacate his seat and sacrifice his candidature for the sake of the alliance with the CM. Not just that seat but we have given all the seats, including Tseminyu, to the alliance partner NDPP. Subsequently, they won five and formed the government,” Usou said.

He said the sacrifice made by its former president paved the way for the formation of the incumbent government.

“But in politics, sacrifice is often not counted, rather it is viewed as a weakness, which is not acceptable. Forget about a legislator, we don’t even have a contested candidate from the district,” the aggrieved leader claimed.

With the “selfless” contribution of the party workers in the district, he said the BJP was now in a position to win at least three seats in the district if given tickets.

“But because of the seat-sharing policy, we cannot ask for tickets for all the aspiring candidates. Unlike other districts, we are not asking for 3-4 tickets, but only one ticket, which is supposed to be given to us. Excluding Tseminyu, we have six seats under Kohima, and out of that we should be given at least one by any means,” he said.

Endorsing the candidature of Vitsu, who recently left the NPF party to join the BJP, Usou said if the party succumbs to the pressure of its alliance partners or tries to divert the interest of the party by taking the ticket to another constituency, such a decision would not be accepted by the Kohima district party workers.

The party workers later submitted a representation to the state BJP president through vice president Kavili Achumi.

Through the representation, it stated about the 2018 election, where the NDPP-BJP’s alliance was honoured in the 20:40 formula seat sharing with all the seven constituencies under Kohima region being contested by the NDPP party.

As BJP was true to the alliance and played a key role in supporting the NDPP to victory, it said that in the upcoming election, the Kohima region “cannot be a sacrificial lamb at the altar of one-sided politics”.

Predominantly occupied by the major Angami Naga tribe, the representation said that Kohima region deserves a party ticket for the 15-Southern Angami-II and can bring home in the party headquarter a victorious party seat.

“This representation plea is formally laid down before your august chair for sagacity and blessings, which we totally hope to positively answer. In the case of contradictory rapport to our diplomatic calls, the Kohima District and party workers firmly reiterate to abstain from all forms of cooperation and strength to the party. Aside this redline, the party earnestly pleads before your benign authority to kindly pursue and allot the party ticket in the 15 Southern Angami-II Kohima Region in the interest of the party and particularly to the people of the Angami tribe,” it stated.

In the representation, the BJP Kohima District mentioned that it fully supports Kropol Vitsu as the lone party candidate from the Kohima region in the upcoming State Assembly polls.

It said that the proposed candidate is a “seasoned politician and a man of principle” who joined the party as a dedicated karyakarta and is leading from the front with thousands of loyal followers, which has led to the massive growth of the party.

It said the endorsement of the candidate was made after conducting an assessment and thorough analysis and after which it was found that he deserves a party ticket.

It added that 15-Southern Angami II AC is the best-performing Mandal under the Kohima region in terms of party workers, activities, and directives.

A copy of the representation was also marked to BJP national president JP Nadda, national General secretary BL Santosh, leader of BJP Nagaland Legislature Party Y Patton, national spokesperson (Nagaland-in-charge) Nalin Kohli, North East (NE) states in charge Sambit Patra, NE co-in charge Rituraj Sinha, and secretary in-charge of Nagaland and Manipur Abhay Giri.

