Nagaland: Ahead of polls, Dimapur DC warns of election-duty lapses

Kohima: Ahead of the state assembly polls scheduled for February 27, Deputy Commissioner & DEO Dimapur, Sachin Jaiswal warned of “very strict action” against erring government employees assigned for election duty.

Briefing the Flying Squad team in Dimapur on Thursday, the DC said action would be initiated with show cause notice in case of any election duty lapses by any government employees serving under the district.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

As per an official update, the DC informed that following the announcement of poll dates, the Model Code of Conduct has been enforced and the flying squad under the Dimapur district was activated.

Sachin also directed the flying squad team to be in their respective areas of operation/ assignment and to be vigilant 24×7 by working out a rotation basis chart.

He also encouraged the squad to be sincere in their assigned duties and follow Election Commission guidelines at all times to avoid legal action.

Also Read | Nagaland ready to conduct free, fair elections: CEO V Shashank Shekhar

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









