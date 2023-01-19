Kohima: Nagaland Chief Election Officer (CEO) V Shashank Shekhar said the state is prepared to hold the polls in a free and fair election in the true spirit of democracy. All state machinery, including administration, police and others have been set into motion.

As the Commission is sensitive to voters, arrangements will ensure a voter-friendly election. Voters, he said, would have access to basic facilities, including ramps for People with Disabilities (PwDs), volunteers to assist the voters, drinking water facilities and so on.

He informed that the state has 13,17,632 voters, of which 7,982 are service voters. Of 2,315 polling stations, 196 would be managed by women, including polling party and security personnel. Persons with disabilities will manage seven stations.

Senior citizens: those 80 years and above would be able to avail of postal ballot options where they can vote from the comfort of their homes and their votes would be collected by teams from the election commission. Similarly, PwDs would also be given an option for the postal ballot.

Apart from Electors Photo Identity Cards (EPIC), Shekhar said other documents for the identification of voters approved by the Commission includes Aadhaar card, MGNREGA job card, passbooks with photograph issued by bank/post office, health insurance smart card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour, Driving Licence, PAN card, the smart card issued by RGI under NPR, Indian Passport. Pension documents with photographs, service identity cards with photographs issued to employees by central/state govt/PSUs/public limited companies, official identity cards issued by MPs/MLAs/MLCs and Unique Disability ID (UDID) card, M/o Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of India.

In Nagaland, 75 companies of CRPF have been deployed while an additional 230 more arrived in the state. The electors of Gender ratio is 1004 and the total number of 18-19 electors is 30,049 and the webcasting Online in 1406 PSs ( 60.73%).

The polling station with the lowest number of electors is 71-Merapani (37 electors) under 40 Bhandari AC, and the highest number of electors is 12- Usutomi (1348 electors) under 32 Atoizu AC.

Among the assembly constituencies (AC), the lowest number of electors is 27 Mokokchung Town with 8302 electors, while the highest number of electors is 4 Ghaspani-1 AC with 74,395 electors.

The CEO also informed that there would be a ban on the use of loudspeakers from 10 PM till 6 AM, and as per the direction of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, all Covid-19 guidelines would be put into place.

He also informed that 680 polling stations have been identified as vulnerable while 983 as critical.

On the issue of Ladigarh polling station under Longleng district where voters were denied entry during the previous election, Shekhar said the directives have been issued to the Assam government to provide all necessary cooperation and accordingly DCs and SPs of both states would be coordinated in order to avoid similar situations from taking place.

On the issue of vehicle requisition, Shekhar informed that the district administrations have worked out the figures and in addition to that arrangements also have been made with the Assam government to provide additional requirements.

