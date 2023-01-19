Nagaland: 144A CrPC imposed in three districts

Kohima: Following the announcement of the General Election to the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure measures for peaceful, free and fair poll during the General Election, the Dimapur police passed a prohibitory order to ensure that no untoward incidents occur during the conduct of General Election.

In this regard, Commissioner of Police and District Magistrate Kevithuto Sophie, through the powers conferred under Sections 144A of the CrPC, has prohibited any person from carrying arms (firearms, machete/daos, clubs, Spears, explosives, catapults or any other articles designed or adopted as weapon for offence or defence) in their possession within the Districts of Dimapur, Chumoukedima, and Niuland with immediate effect.

The order was passed ex-parte due to emergent exigencies and shall remain in force till further notice, Sophie informed.

In another order, the district magistrate also directed all Arms Licence holders under Dimapur, Chumoukedima and Niuland Districts to deposit their licensed Arms to the nearest Police Station without fail on or before February 10.

Failure to comply with this order, it said, shall invite prosecution of the licence holder under the Arms Act, 1959 and may lead to cancellation of the Arms Licence.

