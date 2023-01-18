EC to announce schedule for Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya assembly polls
Representational image

New Delhi: The Election Commission will announce the schedule of assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland on Wednesday afternoon.

The poll panel has convened a press conference at 2.30 pm here for the purpose

The term of the three assemblies is ending on different dates in March.

