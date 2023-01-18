New Delhi: The Election Commission will announce the schedule of assembly elections in Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland on Wednesday afternoon.
The poll panel has convened a press conference at 2.30 pm here for the purpose
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
The term of the three assemblies is ending on different dates in March.
Also read | Farmers’ market on outskirts of Kohima to promote local produce
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- EC to announce schedule for Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya polls
- Japan is paying families 1 million yen to move to the countryside
- How climate change, cheaper tea imperil Darjeeling tea industry
- Procrastination is linked to poor health: study
- Sri Lanka tightens budget ahead of talks with main creditors
- India, UK to launch Young Professionals Scheme on Feb 28