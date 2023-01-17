Kohima: Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio inaugurated a farmers’ market near Indira Gandhi (IG) stadium at Meriema village, about 6 km from Kohima. The market will promote local produce and ease traffic congestion in the state capital.

I hope the inaugural of Farmers' Market at Meriema benefits the lives of the local populace. The facility has the potential to be a game-changer for the cultivators & consumers of the adjoining areas & beyond. I congratulate the Dept of Rural Dev. & the citizens on its completion pic.twitter.com/lXU2on4CWE — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) January 17, 2023

The Farmers’ Market Complex at Meriema, Kohima, can be a potential game-changer for the cultivators/ producers of nearby northern Angami villages.

Rio said the project undertaken by the Department of Rural Development (RD) is a dream for farmers and vendors to sell farm produce and local handicrafts.

Women, he said, are engaged in vegetable vending on the streets, being exposed to sun and rain to earn a livelihood. The farmers market, he hoped, would benefit such hardworking farmers and vendors who meet the demands of consumers.

He said footpath vending should stop, and we must introduce colony marketplaces as Kohima faces major traffic congestion.

Similar farmers’ markets have been built in four directions of Kohima district as pilot projects, and other districts would follow suit. Urging the need to promote and encourage local organic produce, Rio hoped that such markets would prevent the penetration of inorganic vegetables and fruits into the state.

Rio also urged the need to build cold storage to preserve local produce from being wasted. He also advised the need to regularize local produce in order to enhance the local economy.

Director of Rural Development (RD) Azenuo Pienyü informed that the market will help farmers sell produce to meet the demand for organic vegetables and fruits.

Building construction in-charge, Vibeilietuo Kets informed that in 2019, the land was allocated to the RD department, the work for which was assigned to Chükehie Society, and designed by architect Richard Belho.

The 170X63 ft two-storied building was constructed for about Rs 4 crore, he informed. While the building is a work under progress, he informed that electrification and installation of food processing machines to be provided by the Department of Industry and Commerce is yet to be put in place.

