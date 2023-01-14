Kohima: Chief Election Commission (CEC) Rajiv Kumar informed that as per the Constitution of India, ECI is mandated to conduct the state Assembly poll as the tenure of the incumbent state Assembly would expire on March 12.

Responding to a query on if the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organization (ENPO) decision to abstain from participating in the upcoming state polls would hamper the election, Kumar said that ECI is duty-bound to conduct the election in a free, fair, peaceful, and inducement-free manner. He added that before the tenure expires, a new government must be put in place.

Kumar also said that every citizen has the constitutional right to vote and contest the election, and that there is no validity to the declaration of consensus candidates to contest Assembly seats.

For the upcoming assembly elections, he informed that Nagaland would be setting up 2,315 polling stations (531 in urban and 1784 in rural areas) across 60 Assembly Constituencies (ACs). The average voter per polling station is 566. Webcasting facilities would be made in 1650 (50%) polling stations.

Kumar also informed that over 13,09,651 electors are registered in the state of which 30,049 are first-time voters. Of the total voters, 6,53,616 are male and 6,56,035 are female voters. There are 6,970 persons with disabilities, 36,403 voters above the age of 80 years, and 1,675 centenarians.

While senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PwDs) are encouraged to vote at the polling stations, he said that a postal ballot vote facility would be put in place to ensure that the election Commission reaches the homes of these voters to include their participation if they apply for a vote from home. The whole process, he assured, would be under surveillance and secrecy of vote would be maintained, ensuring a smooth and free-and-fair process.

To encourage PwDs voters, there will be 10 polling stations in the state where PwDs will greet the voters.

All arrangements would be made at the polling station for the convenience of senior citizens and PwD voters for which all Polling Stations would be on the ground floor.

Women would also be in command in 196 polling stations in the state, where all polling officials including security staff would be women.

