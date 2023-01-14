Catholic Association of Nagaland celebrates 39 years of existence

Kohima: Thousands of faithful from across the state are celebrating 39 years of existence of the Catholic Association of Nagaland (CAN), the apex lay organization of the Catholic Church, during a three-day convention that began on Friday at St. Joseph’s (Autonomous) college Jakhama, about 18 KM away from Kohima town.

Speaking at the occasion, CAN president Johnny Ruangmei said that as the apex body of the Catholic Church completes 39 years, the faithful should be able to identify challenges that the church face and bring about a strategic response.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

He pointed out that the state’s Catholics need to awaken to be able to read the signs of time, particularly in identifying new realities of evangelization.

Advisor to Nagaland chief minister, KD Vizo, who graced the inaugural session as the chief guest on Saturday, urged the people to keep intact “non-negotiable Catholic principles”. Some of these principles, he said, include doing away with the practices of abortion, euthanasia, same-sex marriage, and so on.

As the apex religious body celebrates 39 years of existence, Vizo urged the faithful to retrospect on the core values and principles of the Catholic faith. The occasion, he said, is an opportunity for the people to commit themselves to be good stewards of Christ on earth.

In this regard, he questioned if the daily lives of Christians are led by the spirit of Christianity.

While acknowledging the role of the Catholic Church in the development of education and healthcare sectors, he also urged the Church to go another mile and consider establishments of medical colleges, engineering, and professional institutions which, in turn, will provide employment opportunities and train the youth.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The inaugural session began with an invocation and Bible reading by Vicar General and CAN ecclesiastical assistant Rev Fr Neisalhou Carlos, followed by candle lighting and a welcome note delivered by SJC (A) Principal Rev Father George Keduolhou.

St. Francis De Sales Parish and Nagaland Catholic Youth Movement (NCYM) gave musical performances. The session concluded with a note of gratitude by CAN general secretary Thomas Magh.

In the first session, Rev. Dr Dn. Sherman Kuek, OFS graced the session as the resource person and spoke on the Theme “Credible witnesses of Christ”. Sharing his testimony, Kuek, a former protestant pastor, shared his journey of embracing the Catholic faith and how people he met along the journey were witnesses of Christ for him. He encouraged the faithful to be witnesses through baptism and confirmation, and that people can be living witnesses of Christ.

Also Read | KLO chief ‘surrenders’ before Assam Rifles, heads to Delhi for peace talks

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









