Parts of Nagaland to not partake in state-wide bandh tomorrow

Kohima: Even as the Nagaland People’s Action Committee (NPAC) called for a six-hour state-wide bandh on Saturday seeking a solution to the Naga political issue before the state polls, parts of Nagaland would not be observing the bandh on the proposed day.

On Thursday, the NPAC, a body that was formed in June last year to press for an early solution, announced its decision to observe the bandh on Saturday to express their resentment and convey to the Election Commission of India (ECI) team visiting the state.

On Friday, the Angami Youth Organization (AYO) said that as per the decision of the Angami Public Organization (APO), it has directed its ranges and constituent units/villages to ensure that all business establishments and activities should be allowed to operate normally within the Angami jurisdiction.

It also directed the units/villages to deploy sufficient volunteers in all strategic areas to prevent untoward and violent incidents.

AYO had also directed them to apprehend any individuals or groups who “threaten to disturb the peaceful atmosphere”.

Razouvotuo Chatsu, APO president, had earlier said the NPAC was not mandated or authorised to give directives to the apex tribal bodies. “Although Nagas want an early solution to the long-pending Naga political issue, NPAC do not have the mandate or the authorisation of the tribal bodies. So, NTAC’s directive to conduct the proposed state-wide bandh will not be enforced in APO jurisdiction,” the leader said.

The Angami Naga tribe is predominantly settled in the districts of Kohima, Chümoukedima, and Dimapur.

Meanwhile, the Naga Tribal Union Chümoukedima Town (NTUCT) also notified its decision to not participate in the proposed bandh. In an update, NTUCT said that the NPAC as an unrecognised organisation is not endorsed by any Naga tribal hohos.

Without the mandate of the Nagas, NTUCT said that the proposed NPAC bandh shall not apply to the district of Chümoukedima.

