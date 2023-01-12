'Rally of Nagaland' final round flagged off in Kohima

Kohima: ‘Rally of Nagaland’, the fourth and final round of the Indian National Rally Championship (INRC), was officially flagged off by advisor to the department of Youth Resources & Sports, Zale Neikha, at the Hockey Ground at Indira Gandhi (IG) Stadium in Kohima on Thursday.

Organised by the Federation of Motor Sports Council of India (FMSCI), the sporting event is hosted by the Nagaland Adventure Club (NAC) in collaboration with the state government.

Addressing the gathering, Neikha said the event was a significant moment for motorsports lovers. Introduced in Paris in 1894, he said that the sport has now progressed as technology has witnessed an advancement-promoting sport, promotion of driving and drivers which in turn would attract foreign tourists, and increase tourism revenue.

He informed that the recently conducted Talent Hunt, as part of the event, provided a platform for young budding talents from the state to equip themselves with rally cars along with a fully equipped mechanic team.

Zale lauded the Nagaland Adventure Club (NAC) for promoting motorsports in the state and hoped that it would put the state on the national map with the support of the Federation of Motor Sports Club of India (FMSCI).

The flag-off was chaired by NAC member Bharat Prasad, while convenor of the event, Peter Rutsa delivered the welcome note, and INRC Blueband Sports chief promoter, Premnath K, delivered the keynote address on the event.

The Khonoma stage will be held on Friday along the Khonoma-Dzüleke route from 6 am onwards while the Kohima stage will be held the next day from Mission Road to IG Stadium.

The podium ceremony will be held at RCEMPA, Jotsoma, on January 14 at 4 pm. Earlier, the first leg was held at Chennai, the second leg at Coimbatore and the third leg at Bengaluru.

