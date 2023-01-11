Does BJP want more seats in Nagaland poll alliance?

Kohima: Nagaland is weeks away from state elections, and the speculations around seat-sharing are gaining momentum.

Kuzholuzo Nienu, a leader of the Naga People’s Front (NPF), said Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent visit to Nagaland could compel CM Neiphiu Rio-led NDPP to increase the BJP’s share.

In a conversation with EastMojo, Nienu said that the NPF party, the oldest existing regional party in the state, is mentally prepared to contest the forthcoming polls on its own.

“They (BJP and NDPP) will continue with the alliance but there is a rumour that Amit Shah has asked for an increase of four seats from 20 to 24 seats,” he informed.

Last year, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced their decision to continue with the pre-poll alliance for the 2023 state polls.

Later in September, when BJP national president JP Nadda visited the state, Nadda said the party will stand by its commitment to the 20:40 seat-sharing strategy with chief minister Neiphiu Rio-led NDPP.

Nadda had then made the statement moments after deputy CM and leader of the state’s BJP legislature Party, Y Patton urged the central leadership to enhance the number of seats for the party to an equal footing of 30:30 with NDPP for the 2023 Assembly polls.

Talks are now doing rounds that Shah had sought an increase in seat-sharing. A source in the NDPP said the regional party is hopeful that the national party would stand by its commitment to a 20:40 seat-sharing formula that it followed during the last state poll and as committed by the party for the upcoming poll.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Chief Electoral Officer, V. Shashank Shekhar, IAS held a meeting with representatives from various political parties for the ECI’s visit to Nagaland and the forthcoming general election at his Office Chamber, Kohima.

The CEO had informed that the Commission wpuld visit the state between 13 and 15 January to meet all recognized political parties and interact with the senior officers of the State Government, including the Chief Secretary and DGP.

The ECI would also review the poll preparedness with all DCs, SPs, and Enforcement Agencies, both State and Central. Shekhar also informed that state-level training and many preparations have been going on for the last couple of months and the Commission has deployed 50 CAPF Companies in advance, and some more would be arriving shortly.

The CEO hoped for citizen participation in providing information to the various Government, Central and State, including Enforcement Agencies, to ensure free and fair polls.

Also Read | Naga solution should come fast, election is nearing: JD(U)

