Congress says confident of forming next govt in Nagaland

Kohima: The Congress is confident of forming the next government in Nagaland as there is an anti-incumbency in the state, a senior leader said on Saturday.

The ruling BJP-NDPP combine is exposed through their deliberate non-implementation of the Naga political solution, said Congress’s in-charge of Nagaland Ranajit Mukherjee.

“There is an anti-incumbency across the state and we are confident that Congress will form the next government,” he said.

Asserting that the Congress stands for an immediate solution to the Naga political issue, he claimed, “Being the only party opposing the BJP and NDPP in the state, we are sure that the electorate will grant their votes to us.”

Asked if the Congress will contest all the 60 seats, Mukherjee said his party has floated the vision of a secular alliance to all other like-minded parties to contest all the seats.

He said the party’s leadership will hold a crucial meeting with state Congress office-bearers on January 10 in Dimapur to formulate an electoral roadmap.

Congress does not have any MLA in the present assembly.

Elections will be due in the state in March.

