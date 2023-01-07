Kohima: MLA of Impur Assembly constituency under Mokokchung district, Dr Imtiwapang Aier, passed away on Saturday morning.

“I am deeply saddened to learn about the sudden demise of Dr. Imtiwapang Aier, MLA and former Speaker of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly today, the 7th January, 2023 at Dimapur,” Chief minister Neiphiu Rio said in a condolence note.

Deepest condolences to the bereaved family members of Dr. Imtiwapang Aier, MLA and former Speaker of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/4yVnTDdzCP — Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) January 7, 2023

Aier was 46. The former speaker of the state Assembly contested the 2018 state election with NPF party ticket. Last year, along with 20 other MLAs from NPF, Aier merged with Rio led NDPP party.

According to the CM, Aier was a young, dynamic and promising public leader. “In these past few years of working together, I found him to be someone who was always passionate about his work and executed his assignments diligently. He was a sincere and hardworking person. He had an excellent academic record as well, and had gone on to obtained a Ph.D in Geology. He was a jovial and a humble gentleman with a big heart, who cared much for society’s welfare. Indeed, he was an inspiration to many youngsters,” said Rio.

On behalf of the state government, Rio extended condolences to the bereaved family members.

“Fare thee well my dear friend! You left too soon! Rest in peace Dr Imtiwapang! As a colleague & Legislator from Impur constituency, your heart was always in the right place! Your memories & good deeds will be cherished,” Advisor IT&C, Science and Technology, NRE, Mmhonlumo tweeted.

Fare thee well my dear friend! You left too soon! Rest in peace Dr Imtiwapang! As a colleague & Legislator from Impur constituency, your heart was always in the right place! Your memories & good deeds will be cherished! pic.twitter.com/M5wPrIisRD — Mmhonlumo Kikon (@MmhonlumoKikon) January 7, 2023

Home commissioner Abhinit Sinha notified that a state funeral will be held on Sunday at 1:30PM at the Heritage, Old DC Bungalow, to pay last respect and tribute to Aier.

