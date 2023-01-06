Kohima: A Zunheboto bound bus carrying 41 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel from the 62 BSF Battalion deployed for election duty met with an accident along the Wokha-Mokokchung road near Doyang river. The bus reportedly fell 60-feet down a gorge and was stuck between the trees on Thursday afternoon.

A BSF officer confirmed with EastMojo that the incident happened on Thursday due to mechanical issues, injuring 24. The injured persons were admitted to Wokha District Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

According to the officer, majority of the personnel suffered minor injuries while few were left critical. The critical patients were airlifted to Guwahati for further medical assistance.

At around 2:45 PM, the 42-seater bus reportedly lost control and fell around 50-60 feet down a gorge and was stuck between trees.

Personnel from a Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) convoy that was following it jumped into action to rescue those who were trapped.

After first aid was administered to the injured on the spot, they were rushed to the nearest PHC and were later referred to the district hospital at Wokha.

Also read | Nagaland: IPS Rupin Sharma re-appointed DGP after SC direction

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









