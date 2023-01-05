Kohima: The Ato Kilonser or the ‘prime minister’ of Khango led NSCN-K Isak Sumi has been impeached by the group after Sumi was found guilty of imposing a ‘one-man government policy’.

As per an impeachment order issued from NSCN/GPRN-K by its president self-styled Lt Gen (Retd) Khango Konyak, SS Col (Retd) Isak Sumi was found guilty of grabbing absolute control of powers and functions without the concern of collective leadership.

Sumi was also accused of non-distribution of powers and functions, nepotism, and exposing self-style one-man government policy, which it said is completely in violation of the Yezhabo (Constitution) and discipline.

As per the order, Sumi shall no longer be a member of NSCN/GPRN-K and the organisation shall not be responsible for any of his actions.

The order came to force on Thursday.

