Kohima: The Ato Kilonser or the ‘prime minister’ of Khango led NSCN-K Isak Sumi has been impeached by the group after Sumi was found guilty of imposing a ‘one-man government policy’.
As per an impeachment order issued from NSCN/GPRN-K by its president self-styled Lt Gen (Retd) Khango Konyak, SS Col (Retd) Isak Sumi was found guilty of grabbing absolute control of powers and functions without the concern of collective leadership.
Sumi was also accused of non-distribution of powers and functions, nepotism, and exposing self-style one-man government policy, which it said is completely in violation of the Yezhabo (Constitution) and discipline.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
As per the order, Sumi shall no longer be a member of NSCN/GPRN-K and the organisation shall not be responsible for any of his actions.
The order came to force on Thursday.
Also read | Dense fog forecast over NE; Sikkim, Arunachal in for storms, snowfall
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- 11 Omicron sub-variants found during testing of int’l travellers
- NSCN-K’s ‘PM’ Isak Sumi impeached for imposing ‘one-man govt’ policy
- Frontline health workers facing ‘burnout’ due to COVID-19: Expert
- Foreign varsities will need UGC’s nod to set up campuses in India
- For Nepal, 2022 was a roaring Year of the Tiger
- Railway police conduct awareness drive to check stone pelting